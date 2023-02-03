Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.