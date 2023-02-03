Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ATCX stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.08. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
