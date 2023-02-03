Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Atlas Technical Consultants Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $474.70 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.08. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.2% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

