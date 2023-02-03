Phillip Goldstein Buys 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,460.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPE opened at $11.87 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.