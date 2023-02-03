Phillip Goldstein Buys 2,000 Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $23,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,460.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:SPE opened at $11.87 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.
Special Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.