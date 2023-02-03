Insider Selling: Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $26,474.34 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $917.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 595.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

