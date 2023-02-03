Insider Selling: Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $26,474.34 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:KURA opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $917.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 595.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
