Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Rating) insider David Bottomley bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($19,014.08).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, David Bottomley sold 75,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.82), for a total transaction of A$87,450.00 ($61,584.51).

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

