Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Alteryx Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The firm had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.