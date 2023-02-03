Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,824 shares of company stock worth $2,241,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.