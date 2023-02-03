Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 169 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PKG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $145.09 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile



Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

