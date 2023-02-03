Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 257,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 336.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean Price Performance

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,877 shares of company stock valued at $340,874 over the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.