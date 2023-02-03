Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,378 shares of company stock worth $769,969 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $57.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

