Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $14.46 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

