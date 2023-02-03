Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 9,300 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CureVac by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CureVac by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CureVac by 19.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

CureVac Stock Performance

CureVac Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. CureVac has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

