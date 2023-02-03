Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBX. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter worth about $324,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 176,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 392.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TBX opened at $27.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.