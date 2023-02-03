Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 249 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CF Industries stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

