Commerce Bank Sells 4,465 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 183.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

