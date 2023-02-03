Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $225,000 Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,323,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

