Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NXE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

