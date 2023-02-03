Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $210,000 Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,541,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

