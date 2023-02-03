Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 233.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMIN opened at $51.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

