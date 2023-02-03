Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $213,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,945,968,000 after purchasing an additional 230,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 71.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,918 shares of company stock valued at $31,453,115. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Trading Down 3.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.