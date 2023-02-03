American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 12,120 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Bradford Gay sold 100 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Bradford Gay sold 700 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $2,765.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Bradford Gay sold 6,473 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $24,079.56.

American Well Trading Up 3.2 %

AMWL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.71. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 272.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 353,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.