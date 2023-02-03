Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $60.99 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

