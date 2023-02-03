Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Gavin A. Mohr Purchases 1,600 Shares

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Independent Bank by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBCP. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

