Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 427 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.