Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 427 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $38,498.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $106.08.
UMB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
See Also
