Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $38,700.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $26,055.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $22,770.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,010.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $26,220.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $17,580.00.

GLSI stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $150,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

