Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concentrix Price Performance
CNXC stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
