Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNXC stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.03. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

