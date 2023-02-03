John R. Schimkaitis Sells 371 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

CPK stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $142.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

