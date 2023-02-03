Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $46,587.08 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APLS opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
