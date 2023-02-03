Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $46,587.08 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

