SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
