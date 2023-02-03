SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

