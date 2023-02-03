Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.49

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 41418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

