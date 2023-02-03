Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.49

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.41, with a volume of 41418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.04.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Read More
