PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.61.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 71,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

