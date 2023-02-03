Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Acquires $49,802.49 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Redfin Trading Up 12.8 %

RDFN stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

