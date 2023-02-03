Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $175.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 113.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.7 %

SMCI stock opened at $81.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

