SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Raised to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

SOFI opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,303,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 352,489 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 124,223 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.