Credit Suisse Group Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $7.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

