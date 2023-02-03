Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 396.40% from the company’s current price.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $151.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.27. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 119,456 shares of company stock worth $60,678 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Articles

