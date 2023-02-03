Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

STRM opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.26. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $5,868,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.