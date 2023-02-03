HC Wainwright Trims Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Target Price to $13.00

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRNE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,829,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,072,886 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

