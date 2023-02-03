STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $75.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Benchmark from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.86. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

