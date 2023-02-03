SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Guggenheim started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SunPower to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Up 1.5 %

SunPower stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.