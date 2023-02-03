Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TBPH opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $720.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.