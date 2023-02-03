PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.