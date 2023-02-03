Needham & Company LLC Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $18.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the second quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

