Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $162.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.