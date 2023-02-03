EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Price Target to $4.50

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.