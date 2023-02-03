EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Price Target to $4.50

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Stran & Company, Inc.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

