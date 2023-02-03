Oppenheimer Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $67.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $62.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.