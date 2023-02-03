Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $65.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.