Loop Capital Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $285.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE ROK opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $294.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.