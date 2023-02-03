Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

