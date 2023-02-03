Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Snap by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,317,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 136,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

